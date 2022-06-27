Pennsdale, Pa. — Those looking to get a snack at Lycoming Mall are out of luck. Auntie Anne's, a popular soft pretzel eatery, recently closed for good. The closure means the mall's last eatery is now gone.

A sign seen on the counter on June 26 stated, "Auntie Anne's is closed. To our customers, we are sorry. We held on as long as we could. We will miss you!"

A spokesperson for Auntie Anne's said there are no plans to relocate in the Muncy or Williamsport areas. Lack of staffing was reportedly the main factor for the closure of the Lycoming Mall location. A location at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove remains open.

The Lycoming Mall has lost several eateries in the past year. Brennan's Coffee & Deli and Dairy Queen both closed in December 2021. Dino's Italian Bistro closed in September 2021.

At this point, the mall has a total of 11 stores left, including Books-A-Million and Burlington Coat Factory. Gertrude Hawk, which was in the same wing as Auntie Anne's, closed in April. The closure of Auntie Anne's leaves an entire wing of the mall empty now, with the exception of Books-A-Million.

Other stores left at the mall include:

Rue 21

Spencer's

American Eagle

Maurice's

Dollar Galaxy

Claire's

T-Mobile

Brookside Homes

Holiday Hair

Lycoming Mall, not unlike other rural malls, has seen a domino effect of store closures recently with Foot Locker, Champs, Europe Nails, and Bath & Body Works also leaving this year. Bath & Body Works moved to nearby Lycoming Crossing plaza, which seems to be thriving as other mall stores such as Dick's Sporting Goods have moved there.

The mall narrowly avoided going up for sheriff's sale last month when owner Kohan Retail Investment Group out of Great Neck, N.Y., paid debts off at the last minute. Lycoming Water and Sewer Authority had filed a judgment against the mall in January over more than $240,000 in back water and sewer bills. The mall's owner made the payment 48 hours before the sheriff's sale was set to begin on May 6.

Related Reading: Lycoming Mall avoids sheriff's sale once again

Though stores have been exiting the mall, the complex is still used to host events such as a monthly Saturday yard sale, annual holiday vendor events, a large home builder's association show in April in the former Bon-Ton, and an annual gun show.

Spirit Halloween has been opening from August through November the past few years at the former Bon-Ton, and it looks like this year will be no exception. Ads for staff hirings were recently seen posted at Spirit's Pennsdale location.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.