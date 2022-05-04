Pennsdale, Pa. -- Looks like Lycoming Mall is out of hot water - once again. The sheriff's sale that was set for Friday, May 6, was canceled as of Wednesday morning.

The mall owner apparently had come through in paying a debt of more than $240,000 in back bills to Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority.

"We did get paid for the amount past due and they even paid this month's bill," said Christine Weigle, executive director for the Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority.

"We are pleased we received the payment and this month's payment as well." Weigle added that the authority's attorney went to the Lycoming County Courthouse this morning to cancel the sale. The cancellation is now reflected on the county website.

Back in January, the authority filed a judgment against the mall's owner, Lycoming Mall Realty Holdings, LLC, to recoup the $240,282.35 owed in back water and sewer bills. Court records show the mall owed $103,901.74 in back water fees and $124,393.47 in back sewer fees. There was also more than $11,000 in penalty fees assessed for unpaid bills that go back to 2019. The debts incurred went back close to two years, according to Weigle.

Related Reading: Lycoming Mall set for sheriff's sale in May over unpaid water and sewer bills

It would be the second time the mall avoided a sheriff's sale. Back in February 2019, the mall was set for sheriff's sale over thousands of dollars owed to the water and sewer authority. That sale was canceled when the owners eventually made a payment. Previously, power was shut off for a day in August 2018 due to the mall allegedly not paying their PPL electric bill.

Kohan Retail Investment Group (KRIG) out of Great Neck, N.Y., is run by Mike Kohan, and they own Lycoming Mall Realty Holdings. Kohan has been known to pay outstanding debts at the last minute. Weigle said she and representatives from the mall office had been in communication for the past few months, with a date for payment set as March 16. However, that date came and went with no payment.

Kohan also has a reputation of buying troubled malls and failing to pay taxes and utility bills. Employee paychecks at the Kohan-owned malls - including Lycoming - also have allegedly bounced. The group also has let some malls fall into disrepair, as was the case with Woodville Mall in Ohio which closed in 2011 due to court order. It closed due to structural issues that included holes in the roof, mold, and mildew.

Most recently, officials in Onondaga County in New York filed a lawsuit against KRIG regarding the Great Northern Mall in an effort to foreclose on the property in which more than $5 million is owed to the county.

Meanwhile, rumors are circulating that Kohan is looking to sell the Lycoming Mall. Reached by telephone on April 7, Kohan said "it's a possibility" when asked about the sale of the mall. Kohan would not confirm if the mall will definitely be sold any time in the near future. Kohan did not immediately return a reporter's follow up phone call on Wednesday.

The mall, which is down to 12 stores, has lost several tenants just in the past year, with the latest being the closure of Gertrude Hawk on April 21. Other stores that recently left include Brennan's Deli, Dairy Queen, Europe Nails, Dick's Sporting Goods, Old Navy, Shoe Dept., and Bath & Body Works.

Old Navy, Dick's, Shoe Dept., and Bath & Body Works all have relocated to nearby Lycoming Crossing plaza.

