Pennsdale, Pa. – Lycoming Crossing shopping plaza continues to grow as the nearby Lycoming Mall continues to lose stores.

The expanding plaza has at least a few vacant areas and room for growth, as discussions continue with retailers. A map posted March 12 on the CBRE Retail real estate page showed a vacant spot next to where Dick’s Sporting Goods will move is “proposed” to Maurice’s, which is currently a women’s clothing store at the mall. The location would be next to Five Below.

The March map was taken off the website several days ago and was replaced with a map dated May 3, which does not mention Maurice's.

An employee at Maurice’s at Lycoming Mall said she was not aware of discussions to move to Lycoming Crossing. However, Maurice's corporate is pushing for stores to leave mall locations, according to an employee.

At the other end of the plaza is the vacant former Gap Factory store, which closed in July and is now vacant. The most recent CBRE map shows that the Shoe Dept., another current Lycoming Mall tenant, is proposed to go in that space. An employee at the Shoe Dept. said he was not aware of any plans to move.

The map also shows a lease is being negotiated with Marshalls to go into the former Bed, Bath & Beyond store. Katie Babb, spokeswoman for Marshalls, said Marshalls has not announced a store opening in Muncy at this time.

In addition, the latest map also shows that a lease is being negotiated with Bath & Body Works, another mall store.

A Starbucks near the plaza's south entrance also is shown on the map. The Lycoming County Planning Commission approved plans to build the Starbucks at the March 18 meeting. A lease has not been signed yet. The possibility of having a Chick-fil-A restaurant on the property also was discussed at the meeting, but those plans are currently on hold.

Neither CBRE nor Vision Group Ventures, Lycoming Crossing's current property and asset manager, would comment on plans.

Construction of Dick's Sporting Goods began in March and is coming along, as the store is expected to move out of the Lycoming Mall location by September.

Old Navy moved out of the Lycoming Mall in March and into a space formerly occupied by Dressbarn and Cato's. Since the move, the store has expanded their hours on week days to 9 p.m.

The Lycoming Mall has about 25 stores left, including junior anchor Burlington Coat Factory, Books-A-Million and several smaller stores and restaurants.