Williamsport, Pa. – Walk into Lycoming Candy in Loyalsock Township, 24 Liberty Ln., and you may feel like “a kid in a candy store,” as the old saying goes.

With more than 320 jars of gummy candies, hard candies, and chocolate confections, a person with a sweet tooth would be ecstatic.

“I can’t ever remember a store in this area that you could walk into and just see all the candies,” said Stacy Gardner, manager and longtime Williamsport area resident. “We’ve had people tell us it looks a lot like the candy stores at beaches.”

The store opened on Tuesday to a steady stream of customers. “I already had a couple of repeat customers, which I was happy to see,” Gardner said.

“There’s 320-plus jars around the room and over 80 pick-a-mix candies in the middle of the room, as well as 20 jars of sugar-free hard candy,” Gardner said. The store also carries sugar-free chocolate and has two high-end chocolate counters. There are tons of novelty items as well, in addition to pinatas, fudge, and hot bologna.

“There are a couple of things that take you back to when you were a child, like candy dots and retro taffy,” Gardner said.

The 48-flavor Jelly Belly display has been popular so far with customers, according to Gardner. Customers may fill plastic bags with candy from the Jelly Belly dispenser. Staff at the store assist customers with getting candy from the jars, according to Gardner.

Lycoming Candy also does wholesale candy. Customers who would like wholesale candy may come to the store to set up an account, Gardner said.

Future plans include having candy gift baskets and creating confections in the full kitchen that is at the back of the store.

The store is owned by Gardner’s nephew, Michael Somers of Orwigsburg. Somers also owns Sam’s Lottery & Tobacco in Montoursville and Muncy. Gardner ran the Muncy store for several years. Lycoming Candy is Somers’ ninth business and his third in Lycoming County.

“When he was 19, his very first business he bought was candy. And he loved it,” Gardner said. Somers decided he wanted to get back into the candy business, and he wanted a place closer to Gardner’s home so she would not have to travel far. “He said, ‘let’s go back to fun and let’s go back to candy and go close to home,’” Gardner said.

Somers is originally from the Pottsville area, but has family in Williamsport, Gardener explained. “He named it Lycoming Candy for the connection to the area,” Gardner said.

“He found this location and the rest is history,” Gardner said.

Gardner, who has been in the retail business for several years, said this is her first time running a candy store. “It’s a fun retail job though. Everyone is happy.”

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon. through Sat., and 12 to 8 p.m. on Sun.