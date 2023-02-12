Muncy, Pa. — The owners of the Bush House Estate announced on Tuesday that they are now under new ownership.

"This is a bittersweet announcement since the property has been in our family since 1945. This will be a new chapter in our lives and the life of the property that we have loved," wrote Carmen and Charlie Bush in the announcement.

The property has recently been purchased by FAMVEST, LLC, according to owner Carmen Bush. FAMVEST, based in State College, are the same developers who are purchasing the Lycoming Mall.

The recent sale of the historic home that hosts weddings and other events includes 2.68 acres, according to county records.

What the property will be used for starting in 2024 is uncertain at this point. "Please be assured that the Bush House Estate is in no danger of demolition and the new owners intentions are to enhance the property and make it even more beautiful," the post read.

The estate, which was built in 1847 by the Rev. D.R. Dickinson and his wife Margaret of New York City, is on the National Historic Register. It is referred to as "Margaret Hall" on the register.

The property was owned by several families over the years until Congressman Alvin Bush purchased it in 1945, according to the Bush House Estate website.

Carmen and Charlie Bush had the business for 10 years. Carmen said she will continue managing the property and events for wedding season through October. Anyone thinking about having an event there this year is encouraged to contact Carmen to discuss availability.

In the post, the Bushes said they "plan to enjoy an untethered (& very well deserved) lifestyle in the future."

"We are thankful to many people for these 10 years of being in business. It has been a joy and pleasure meeting people celebrating special events happening in their life and other businesses that we worked with to make their events successful," the post read.