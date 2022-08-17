Lewisburg, Pa. — After more than 30 years of serving the Lewisburg area, the owners of the Lewisburg Freez announced Wednesday on Facebook that the business will soon close permanently.

In the post, the owners explained that they "have met a challenge that we cannot overcome. We have always believed that we wanted to make great product that was affordable for our customers. With rent increases, this would no longer be possible. Because of this, the land owners have decided that they want to move forward with plans that do not include The Freez."

The post stated The Freez, which is located on N. Derr Drive in Lewisburg, will keep everyone updated with a closing date.

The seasonal ice cream stand opens every spring in March and closes by end of the summer. The Freez is known for having a menu that includes a variety of soft serve and hard ice creams, milkshakes, and sundaes. There's also special flavors, such as teaberry, mocha, and Oreo, that The Freez rotates on a weekly basis.

Current hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. daily. Follow news about Lewisburg Freez on Facebook.

