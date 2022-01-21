Lewisburg, Pa. – Construction is coming along on a new ALDI store in Kelly Township, Union County, as the company prepares to open the Lewisburg location this spring.

The new supermarket will be located on a 2-acre lot at 115 Zeigler Road, just off Route 15. The store will sit next to First National Bank and will be close to the Route 15 Flea Market and Silver Moon antiques complex.

The store will follow ALDI's formula of having 12,000-square feet of retail space, according to Bob Grammer, ALDI Center Valley Division vice president. "The consistent size of ALDI stores across the country is a part of our formula for success. Every ALDI has a similar, easy-to-navigate layout, so you’ll always feel like you’re shopping at your local store," Grammer said in a statement.

Kelly Township officials approved the zoning for the land in April 2021 and township supervisors subsequently approved. Construction began several months ago.

ALDI, a German-based budget supermarket, opened its first U.S. location in 1976. The family-owned company has been expanding stores, with an ALDI location opening last year in Buckhorn, Columbia County. ALDI also has a location on Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam and on Wilmont Drive in Montoursville.