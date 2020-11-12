Loyalsock Township, Pa. – Kay Jewelers at the Lycoming Mall expects to move to the Golden Strip sometime in 2021.

Last week, signs stating Kay Jewelers “coming soon” were posted at the former Payless ShoeSource at 1871 E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. The jewelry store originally planned to move to the E. Third Street location in April, but the COVID-19 shutdown delayed their plans. The intent to move was first announced in February.

On Tuesday, a store associate confirmed that Kay Jewelers will be moving to the space by the Loyal Plaza at some point next year. The move cannot happen right away because the former Payless ShoeSource will need remodeled first, according to the associate. The shoe store closed in June 2019 and has been vacant ever since.

The move to the Golden Strip comes at a time when commerce along E. Third Street seems to be picking up. Hobby Lobby plans to move into the former Kmart store in the Loyal Plaza by May 2021.

Meanwhile, retailers continue to exit the Lycoming Mall, which has lost at least eight stores since last year. A few closed after the mall reopened in June after being closed for almost three months, including Justice and an Arby’s restaurant.

The mall, which once had four main anchor stores, now only has Burlington Coat Factory as an anchor store. Macy’s, which left in 2017, was replaced by Cube Smart. J.C. Penney also left in 2017, followed by Sears and Bon-Ton in 2018. Old Navy, Dick's Sporting Goods and Books-A-Million are junior anchors at the mall. Old Navy will move into the former Dress Barn and Cato's space at nearby Lycoming Crossings by spring of 2021.