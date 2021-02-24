Lewisburg, Pa. -- Joy Thai Cuisine is getting ready to open a second location in March in Lewisburg. The new restaurant will be located at the site of the former Primo Hoagies in a strip mall on N. 10th Street by GIANT market.

Owner Ken said he plans to keep the downtown Williamsport location open as well. The decision to open a second location came after he realized that many customers drive from Lewisburg to eat at the Williamsport location.

"Lewisburg is the nearest populated town with a college nearby. There also are many of our existing customers who are coming from Lewisburg just to have our Thai food in Williamsport," Ken said in an email. "Lewisburg represented a new location that we can reach out to more customers who want to enjoy our Thai food."

Renovations at the Lewisburg site began in December. Due to weather-related construction delays, Ken does not have an exact opening date in March. Updates will be posted on Joy Thai's Facebook page.