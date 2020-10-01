Loyalsock Township, Pa. – Hobby Lobby, an arts and crafts retailer, will move into the former Kmart at 1915 E. Third Street in the Loyal Plaza.

“At this time, we can confirm that we have a signed lease. The store will be in the former Kmart and the current estimated opening date is May 2021,” said a spokesperson for Hobby Lobby corporate.

Kmart closed its doors on February 16, 2020 after occupying an end space in the plaza for 43 years. Prior to that, the space was a W.T. Grant’s department store.

The former Kmart is one of the larger parcels in Loyal Plaza, with 3,434 square feet, according to loopnet.com.

The Loyal Plaza is a prime location for Williamsport commerce, with more than 23,000 vehicles passing by per day, according a 2018 press release from plaza owner, PAG Investments.

Hobby Lobby’s headquarters is in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company started in 1970 when founders David and Barbara Green took out a $600 loan to begin making miniature picture frames out of their home. That home business grew into an enterprise two years later with a 300-square foot store in Oklahoma City.

Today, Hobby Lobby owns more than 900 stores in the United States. Hobby Lobby is the largest privately owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world with more than 43,000 employees operating in 47 states, according to the website.

In addition to arts and crafts items, Hobby Lobby sells hobby items, picture framing, jewelry making, fabrics, floral and wedding supplies, cards and party ware, baskets, wearable art, home decor and holiday merchandise.

