Hummels Wharf, Pa. – Hobby Lobby will be taking over the former Weis Markets store at Susquehanna Valley Mall on April 1, according to Sharon Leonard, marketing manager for the mall.

Renovations will be done before the arts and crafts retailer can move in. Leonard said no opening date has been announced. The space occupies 52,532 square feet. The grocery store has been closed since 2018, and a new location opened on Route 522 in Selinsgrove.

In November, mall owner Spinoso Real Estate Group announced that Hobby Lobby was coming to the mall location near Selinsgrove in Snyder County.

Related Reading: Hobby Lobby coming to Selinsgrove area

In a press release from Spinoso last fall, they said they were leading ongoing efforts to attract new, vibrant retailers such as Hobby Lobby.

Currently the closest Hobby Lobby to Selinsgrove is 50 miles away in Harrisburg. A Hobby Lobby store also is set to open in May 2021 at the former Kmart in Williamsport.

Hobby Lobby is currently the largest privately-owned arts and crafts retailer in the nation, with more than 900 stores and 70,000 crafting and home décor products. In October, Hobby Lobby raised the minimum wage for their employees to $17 per hour, according to the website.