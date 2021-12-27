Hummels Wharf, Pa. – The Selinsgrove location of Hobby Lobby opened for business last week.

A grand opening event is planned for today, Monday, Dec. 27, according to a Facebook post on the Susquehanna Valley Mall page. Hours for the store are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sundays.

The arts and crafts store, located in Monroe Township at the former Weis Markets at Susquehanna Valley Mall, was originally projected to open in September. The opening date was pushed back to December after the company encountered issues last fall with a shortage of building supplies.

Renovations on the 53,000-square foot property began last spring. The property is owned by Spinoso Real Estate Group, which owns the adjacent mall.

A press release issued Monday morning notes Jermica Allen is the store manager. Pay starts at $17 per hour for full-time associates and $11 per hour for part-time, Hourly wage for full-time associates will go up to $18.50 per hour as of Jan. 1, 2022.

The opening of the Selinsgrove location makes this Hobby Lobby's 23rd store in Pennsylvania. The Williamsport store, located on E. Third Street at the former Kmart, opened in June.

The new Hobby Lobby store could affect small businesses in the area. Pinecone and Honey, a home decor retailer located nearby on 4507 N. Susquehanna Trail in Shamokin Dam, posted on Facebook for area consumers to "please don't forget about us and other local, small businesses. We are your neighbors, friends, and family."

Hobby Lobby, an Oklahoma-based private corporation, has more than 900 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies, according to the press release.



