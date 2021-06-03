Williamsport, Pa. – Hobby Lobby’s Williamsport location will have a soft opening on Friday, June 4, according to a spokesperson for the company. The grand opening will be on Monday, June 7.

The craft and home décor chain store, which is located at the former Kmart in the Loyal Plaza on E. Third Street, will be the first Hobby Lobby store in this area.

Related Reading: Hobby Lobby in Williamsport expected to open by June

The company confirmed in October that they signed a lease to take 55,000- square feet of the former Kmart store's space. The former discount store’s restaurant, garden, and auto shop areas will not be used as part of the Hobby Lobby store.

Kmart had left the plaza on Feb. 16, 2020 after 43 years in business. Prior to that, the space was a W.T. Grant's department store.

Work began last fall to renovate the former Kmart to meet specifications for the Hobby Lobby store. Last week, the lettering for Kmart’s garden shop came down and the Hobby Lobby lettering was placed on the store's front facade.

A press release sent from Hobby Lobby corporate in March stated that 35 to 50 people would be hired for the Williamsport store.

Hobby Lobby, which is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has just over 21 stores in Pennsylvania and 900 across the nation. A Hobby Lobby location is set to open later this year in Selinsgrove.

Related Reading: Hobby Lobby set to take over former Weis at Susquehanna Valley Mall in April

The company began in 1970 as Greco, a miniature picture frame company. When founder David Green moved his business from the family garage to a 300 square-foot retail space in 1972, Hobby Lobby was born. It is now the nation’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer, according to a corporate press release.

The Williamsport Hobby Lobby's hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sundays.