Williamsport, Pa. – Hobby Lobby, a national craft and home décor chain, is now set to open in early June at the Williamsport location, according to a press release from the company.

The Williamsport store, which will be located at the former Kmart in the Loyal Plaza on E. Third Street, will bring about 35 to 50 jobs to the community. Associates who are full-time will be paid $17 per hour. Part-time associates will be paid $11 per hour, according to the release.

Hobby Lobby will use 55,000 square-feet of the former discount store. The area of the garden shop and restaurant will not be occupied by Hobby Lobby.

Hobby Lobby currently has 21 locations in Pennsylvania, with the closest location at this time being in Harrisburg. A Selinsgrove location will open later this year.

“The success of our stores in Pennsylvania is a good indicator that Williamsport shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” stated Kelly Black, Director of Advertising. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”

Hobby Lobby has more than 900 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., a major Oklahoma City-based corporation began as Greco, a miniature picture frame company in 1970. When David Green moved his business from the family garage to a 300 square-foot retail space in 1972, Hobby Lobby was born. It is now the nation’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer.

For more information about Hobby Lobby, weekly specials, coupon offers, store locations and online shopping, visit hobbylobby.com, download the mobile app or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/hobbylobby.