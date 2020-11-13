Hummels Wharf, Pa. – Another Hobby Lobby is coming to northcentral Pennsylvania. Spinoso Real Estate Group announced on Wednesday that they signed a deal to bring the arts and crafts retailer to the Susquehanna Valley Mall near Selinsgrove in Snyder County.

The store will be located at the former Weis Markets next to the mall. The space occupies 52,532 square feet, according to a press release from the real estate group.

There is no estimated opening date yet for Hobby Lobby.

Attracting new, vibrant retailers such as Hobby Lobby is part of Spinoso’s ongoing efforts to revitalize large vacant spaces and continue to make an impact on the property and local community, according to the press release.

“We are very pleased to announce the signing of Hobby Lobby at Susquehanna Valley Mall. We welcome the addition of this highly sought-after retailer,” said Chris Fiello, director of leasing at Spinoso.

Currently the closest Hobby Lobby to Selinsgrove is 50 miles away in Harrisburg. A Hobby Lobby store also is set to open in May 2021 at the former Kmart in Williamsport.

Hobby Lobby is currently the largest privately-owned arts and crafts retailer in the nation, with more than 900 stores and 70,000 crafting and home décor products. In October, Hobby Lobby raised the minimum wage for their employees to $17 per hour, according to the website.