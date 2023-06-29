Aliquippa, Pa. — Miss the hot dogs, popcorn, and Icees at Hill's stores snack bars? It's coming back — in the form of a food truck.

The owners of the food truck will attempt to emulate the snack bar of the beloved former discount department store when the truck hits the road soon. The Snack Bar announced Tuesday on social media that the truck had passed the state health inspection: "...We are pleased to finally announce that we are Certified to operate!"

The Snack Bar will soon post grand opening details, as well as its calendar. The truck will travel to locations of former Hills stores, according to its Facebook page.

In north central Pennsylvania, Hills stores were formerly located along Montgomery Pike in South Williamsport (now Beiter's) and along S. Atherton Street in State College. The chain, which had more than 200 stores, folded in 1999 when they were purchased by Ames.

Even though Hills has been gone for 24 years, many still feel nostalgic about the store in which they remember buying their children's Christmas gifts and getting homewares, among other items.

Former Hills customers can relive some of the memories by visiting the food truck to purchase hot dogs and Icees. Though the Snack Bar has posted about those two food items, a complete menu has not been released yet. Gold Metal Concession, who was a supplier to the original Hills Snack Bar, is partnering to provide some of the menu items, according to a Jan. 14 Facebook post.

Follow the Hills Snack Bar Facebook page for updates on the upcoming calendar and menu.

