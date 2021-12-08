Pennsdale, Pa. – Another longtime fixture of the Lycoming Mall in Pennsdale is set to close. Amy’s Hallmark, located near the former Dick’s Sporting Goods and Books-A-Million, had a sign on the storefront Monday stating that select items are now 50% off due to the store closing.

A store associate referred a reporter to contact Hallmark’s public relations. Jiao Jiao Shen, spokesperson for Hallmark, confirmed in an email that the Pennsdale store is closing as of Jan. 31, 2022.

There are no plans at this time to relocate the store, Shen said. A sign posted on the mall store as of Tuesday evening listed the closing date as Jan. 26, 2022.

“We are always saddened when a store closes and thank the community for its support,” Shen said.

The Hallmark store is one of several that have made the decision this year to vacate the mall. Dick’s Sporting Goods and Old Navy left earlier this year for new spaces at the nearby Lycoming Crossing plaza. Dino's' Italian Bistro closed last fall as well. The restaurant has not been relocated at this point.

The Lycoming Mall, which originally was owned by Crown American and opened in 1978, has had a Hallmark store since its early days. 2022 will mark the first year in a long time that the mall will not have a Hallmark card store.

The Hallmark website shows the next closest open locations as being in Harrisburg and Wilkes-Barre, Pa.