Pennsdale, Pa. — A movie theater in Lycoming County is set to close its doors permanently next week after months of speculation.

Regal Williamsport's Great Escape theater at the Lycoming Mall will close after July 20, according to a theater employee who confirmed the closure when reached on Monday by phone.

The theater, which has 12 screens, opened in April 2004. The parent company of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy last year. In January, Regal Cinemas announced it would close up to 39 theaters in the United States. The Lycoming Mall location was not on the closing list at the time. Two other Pennsylvania locations which were on the list — one in Doylestown and one in Oaks — have closed, according to a list published by Business Insider.

Cineworld cited COVID restrictions as one of the reasons its theaters suffered financial losses in recent years. Regal Williamsport Lycoming Mall closed in March 2020 and did not reopen until August 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. The theater closed again in October 2020 and did not reopen until May 2021 due to a decision by Regal corporate to temporarily close all of their locations because of restrictions, as well as lack of Hollywood new releases.

The Regal Cinemas website lists movie times up to July 20 for the mall location, including the movie "Barbie," which has an official release date of July 21. The closure will leave one other movie theater left in the Williamsport area: AMC Classic Williamsport 11 located on West Fourth Street downtown.

