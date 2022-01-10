Loyalsock Township, Pa. – The Golden Strip will soon get a little sweeter as a Crumbl Cookie store moves into the Loyal Plaza.

The cookie bakery will be located at the end of the small strip mall near the plaza entrance on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. The grand opening is set for Friday, Jan. 21. “This is a good location, with Hobby Lobby here and Texas Roadhouse across the street,” said owner Adam Coughran.

Coughran, originally of Utah, said the Williamsport store will bring the total count to around 350 for Crumbl Cookie stores in the U.S.

The food lovers in northcentral Pennsylvania are ready. A post made last week about the new bakery on the Facebook 570 Food Lovers page went viral, with close to 2,000 shares. Coughran read through the comments and was surprised to see hundreds of comments. “Some of those people commenting were saying they wanted to drive in from an hour or two away.”

Coughran got hooked on the cookies several years ago when he was still living in Utah. Coughran said he doesn’t care much for sweets, but one night when he and his wife went out for dinner, they spotted a Crumbl Cookies as they were leaving the restaurant. They decided to try it. “And man, the ones I tasted, they were so good. I remember the one was like a waffle with butter on it.”

Soon, some of his friends got involved in working for Crumbl Cookies and eventually Coughran got into the business as well. Though the chain started in Logan, Utah in 2017, the franchise has been growing quickly.

The business formula is simple – each store has the same layout with an open kitchen concept. Customers can watch bakers as they bake the standard chocolate chip or sugar cookies, as well as a menu of four different specialty flavors per week.

The same recipes are used across the chain’s stores and ingredients are fresh. In total, Crumbl Cookies has 170 flavors, including favorites such as birthday cake, Reese’s Cup, and chocolate Oreo. “Every store seems to sell 1,000 cookies per day,” Coughran said. Crumbl Cookies is starting to sell ice cream as well.

The brand has a presence on social media platforms Instagram and Tik Tok, and the flavors of the week are announced on those platforms on Sunday evenings. “If you’ve ever watched their videos, they make it look like you have to eat them right now,” Coughran said.

Coughran, who more recently located to the Williamsport area, is partnering with Greg Norton to run the store. Norton was previously from the Williamsport area, Coughran said. The Williamsport store will also do catering. “Crumbl Cookies seems to be trending with weddings,” Coughran said.

The two business partners already have their eye on the future. In a few months, they plan to open a Crumbl Cookies on N. Atherton Street in State College. Coughran feels the location near Penn State University is a good one. “We’re excited to cater to the college,” Coughran said.

The Williamsport location will have a soft opening on Thursday, Jan. 20. Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed on Sundays.



