Pennsdale, Pa. – Gertrude Hawk at Lycoming Mall closed their doors permanently Tuesday evening.

All items at the candy store, which featured gourmet chocolates and novelty candies, were half off on Tuesday. An employee said corporate selected the Lycoming Mall location to close as part of their downsizing of brick-and-mortar locations.

This leaves the mall, which once had more than 50 stores, with just 12 stores left. A slew of stores and eateries left in 2021, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Old Navy, which moved to nearby Lycoming Crossing.

Other businesses that closed last year, including Dairy Queen and Brennan’s Coffee and Deli, did not relocate. In 2022, several more stores left including Hallmark, Champs, and Foot Locker.

The Lycoming Mall has seen declining foot traffic in recent years. The future of the mall is still uncertain, as the owner owes more than $240,000 in back water and sewer bills that have still not been paid.

The mall currently is set up for sheriff’s sale on May 6. That sheriff sale will be held unless the owner, Lycoming Mall Realty Holdings group, makes full payment by then, according to Christine Weigle, executive director for Lycoming Water and Sewer Authority.

Related reading: Lycoming Mall set for sheriff's sale over unpaid water and sewer bills

Here is a list of what remains at Lycoming Mall: Books-A-Million, Auntie Anne's, Burlington Coat Factory, Brookside Custom Homes, T-Mobile, Holiday Hair, Claire's, Dollar Galaxy, Maurice's, Spencer's, Rue 21, American Eagle. Unique Browz and Cell Hut kiosks are open on weekends.

Gertrude Hawk at Lycoming Mall first opened its doors in 1994, according to the All Biz website. The next closest Gertrude Hawk store is at Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove.

The company offers online orders, which is now the remaining option for area residents.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.