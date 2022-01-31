Selinsgrove, Pa. – Garfield’s Restaurant & Pub at the Susquehanna Valley Mall closed their doors permanently Sunday after being in business in Snyder County for more than 16 years.

The closure was not announced to the public ahead of time – rather, many customers either found out over the weekend either through employees or through social media.

A post made on the restaurant’s social media page on Monday morning stated, “It is with very heavy hearts that we announce our location closed its doors forever yesterday. Thank you to all the amazing and loyal patrons over the years, we truly appreciate your support. Also, a thank you to all of the incredible staff members we had the pleasure of working beside. The memories made here will not be forgotten.”

As of Monday afternoon, the Selinsgrove location's Facebook page was gone.

The Daily Item reported that the closure had to do with labor and food product shortages. Comments on Facebook posts about the closure indicated that the restaurant had to stop serving food prior to closing time Sunday due to running out of food.

The Yankee Candle store at the mall also reportedly closed as of Thursday. The closure was part of nine stores in the region that Yankee's corporate shuttered.



