Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals.

The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning on Oct. 19.

Items served will include macaroni and cheese, baked limas, creamed cabbage, baked corn, hamburger BBQ, chicken salad, and beef vegetable soup. All items will be baked and served cold. The meals will be sold in pint and quart containers. No hot items will be available,

The announcement comes days after Evangelical Community Hospital announced the former building off Route 15 will be demolished starting Oct. 11. An assessment determined the aging structure would require substantial improvements. Evangelical has not yet announced plans for what the site will be used for.

In May, Evangelical bought the 77,000 square-foot building. The Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops had closed on Feb. 19, 2022 after almost 50 years in business. The owners cited multiple reasons for the decisions to close, including rising food prices, difficulty hiring staff, and affects from the pandemic restrictions.

