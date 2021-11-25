Williamsport, Pa. -- For more than 50 years, Don Waltman’s Meats and Deli was a Williamsport tradition, and that tradition will continue when the Waltman name takes on a new life with Don Waltman’s Market House Meats & Deli, opening in 2022, at a new location at 701 Northway Road.

Mr. Waltman, who passed away in September 2021 at 78-years-old, just months after retiring, took over his family’s business when he was just 19. The recipes, quality products, and dedicated service that Mr. Waltman established over decades of serving the Williamsport community will continue on, with the new location and reestablishment of Waltman’s from Larry and Stefanie Allison, according to a press release.

“It is truly full circle, and we are so excited to embrace, continue, and grow our family’s roots in the area and continue our own family’s tradition in providing quality service to our community,” said Mrs. Allison. “We will be adding our own flair to the new Market House, while continuing to serve some of the recipes that Don Waltman was famous for to bring that nostalgia to our new venture.”

The Allisons purchased Don Waltman’s Meats and Deli, including Mr. Waltman’s famous recipes, in summer 2021, after Mr. Waltman announced his retirement. Established Williamsport business owners, the Allisons have long-been committed to supporting the community through their ventures and philanthropic support.

Mrs. Allison’s family tradition of meat and deli proprietors starts with her great-great-grandfather, William Fry, who immigrated from Germany and operated Fry Brothers alongside the Waltmans at the former Williamsport Market House in the 1950s, before opening Fry Brothers’ Turkey Ranch in Trout Run, Pennsylvania. Her grandfather, Ralph Steele, owned and operated S&E Market (now Toni’s Deli) in 1964, before opening Ralph’s Meats on Market Street, which closed in 1992. Mr. Steele worked at Waltmans after closing his own store.

“We are honored to continue the Waltman family tradition, with their support, while also carrying on my own family’s tradition with the new Market House,” said Mrs. Allison, who also owns and manages Wine and Design in downtown Williamsport. “Larry and I are excited to start this new chapter with our children and continue to provide the quality experience that has been synonymous with the Waltman, Fry, and Steele families for generations.”

The new Don Waltman’s Market House Meats & Deli is scheduled to open early in 2022 on Northway Road, at the intersection of West Third Street, off the Faxon Street exit. The new location will open nearly 50 years after Waltman’s first relocated from their original Williamsport Market House location after the flood of 1972. With ample parking, the Market House will feature many of Mr. Waltman’s original recipes, while also offering local brands and favorites from past and present.

Upon their opening, their website will offer pre-ordering for easy pickup of both ready-to-eat options and meat and grocery options. Special ordering and catering opportunities are also being planned. Updates will continue to be available by following @DWMarketHouse on Facebook and Instagram.

A special holiday offering of made-to-cook meals of your choice -either a brown sugar honey glazed ham, covered with pineapple and cherries or a garlic and herb roasted choice ribeye roast— both available with three delicious fresh sides and Lycoming Bakery bread. A limited number of orders will be taken now through Dec. 13. Orders will be available for pickup and ready to cook with complete ingredients and instructions Dec. 22-24. Order online at dwmarkethouse.com.

“Don Waltman’s Meat and Deli and the Market House were both institutions, and we are thrilled to be able to bring new life to this iconic Williamsport institution,” said Mrs. Allison. “We hope to have a soft opening after the holidays this year, so that we can continue to be a part of so many family traditions for generations to come.”



