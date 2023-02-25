Pennsdale, Pa. — It's the end of an era. The Lycoming Mall locked its doors Friday night after close to 45 years in business. It holds fond memories for many local folks who recall the days of the spectacular fountains, arcades, shopping, food, shows in the center court, and Fourth of July fireworks. Many local residents also worked at the mall at some point in their lives.

The mall, which opened in 1978, originally had more than 80 stores. Many stores that are now defunct were once located there - original anchor store Hess's, Woolworth, Deb, KB Toys, Bon-Ton, Baker's Shoes, Christopher & Banks, to name a few.

Since 2017, the mall lost anchor stores and interior stores began to close. The few remaining tenants, with the exception of Books-A-Million and Burlington Coat Factory, were given eviction notices in February. On Feb. 24 the mall locked its entrance doors forever as developers FAMVEST, LLC prepare to close on the sale of the mall with the intention of repurposing it as a mixed use residential and commercial center.

The news of the closing has many locals reminiscing. Here's some of the memories readers shared with NorthcentralPa.com:

"I remember when it was acceptable to drop your kids off at Boardwalk Blvd. while you went and shopped. My mom would give my brother and I some money and tell us to play games while she shopped, we would then walk up to KB Toys and look around and she would meet us there. I also miss Christmas time at the mall. The center of the mall would have different vendors like Hickory Farms with those AMAZING cheese balls, and the stand with the toasted nuts." -- Samantha Heeman.

"The water fountains and of course the holidays like the trick-or-treat events for the kids or the talent show events and Santa and the scary Easter bunnies. I had a tin of memories in that place both as a shopper and an employee." -- Don Eigenbrod.

"Mine were Capri Pizza and Tiffany's Parlor, my mom worked there so I would go to work with her and spend hours on end at the arcade, KB Toys, going back for free food at Tiffany's and so on. I spent a good amount of my childhood at that mall. Thank you for the memories." -- Mike Machinski

"Miss Judy in the Land of Hatchy Milatchy was live from center court on my 7th birthday and I got to meet her and Alfie (and got a Tootsie Roll bank too!)" -- Kara Persun

"The round plastic seats and pitching pennies." -- Trev Ault

"I won a brand new car in a rocking chair contest there sponsored by WILQ in 1981." -- Debbie Nuss

"So many memories! I got my Cabbage Patch doll there. I took classes in the community room to teach me how to walk in heels and put on makeup. I performed in the hole that was in the center of the mall at one time (Baton twirling). I got belly button rings from Spencer's. I got books for my daughter from the bookstore and took her to Boardwalk for fun. I have chased my grandkids around in that mall. So many memories." -- Bobbimarie Allen

"I have SO many great memories of the mall. I worked at Sears from 1984-1998. I remember the fireworks. It would take a long time for the traffic to clear. So many great people worked and shopped at the mall. Bank employees were so customer based then. Capri Pizza outside the movies in the mall. His sons have gone on to continue in his legacy. Both Joe's in Williamsport make amazing pizzas and subs. Yep, the Lycoming Mall is missed. I'm so grateful for all the happy memories!" -- Doreen Shannon

"I bought a vibrator from Spencer's and pretended I was naive and thought it was a coffee stirrer when I got home and showed it to my parents." -- Fritz McAfee

"The memories was at Christmas time. It was hustling and bustling with people. Also, I bought my first pair of high heeled shoes at Hess's when they first opened. I was 14 and they were clogs with a high heel. I felt so grown up buying them. ln fact I still had them up until a few years ago. And I'm 61. Those are memories." -- Barb Spearing

"Kinney Shoes, the water fountains, Fun Factory, UA Theatre, the best Capri pizza with the tiniest ice chips in their Pepsi. I was an 80’s mall rat who used all the corridors to shortcut my way through the mall. Too many stores to list or even remember. Woolworth. The 80s had the best of everything." -- Melissa Ferringer

"The movies, with game room next to it, meeting up with friends and chasing guys our age on Friday nights." -- Vicki Hoover

"My favorite memories were Black Friday shopping back in the day. We were there around 4 a.m. as was the major part of the Lycoming area, and we were greeted with coffee and donuts in several of the stores. We looked forward to it every year and were very sad when Black Friday shopping dwindled at Lycoming Mall!" -- Carol Louise

"We had overnight Girl Scout things there. It was when the fountains were still in there. Also, Tiffany's pizza restaurant was in the mall. Best pizza ever!!" -- Lori Fuller

"Gosh I remember Jack Wagner, The Osmond boys and other “stars” that would come and do meet and greets. Prior to social media the mall WAS social media. We’d be dropped off with some money and spend hours there. Usually spend most of the money at the Fun Factory, the movies or arcade next to it and sometimes we’d have enough for a sundae with the cone on top at Friendly’s." -- Missy Nowak

"I met my first husband while we both worked at GeeBee's. We were married just a few months shy of 20 years when he passed away. We have a wonderful daughter and son!" -- Chris Lockard Polasko

"I loved the mall, and when I’d bring friends from out of the area, they’d be amazed how much cleaner and friendlier it was than their malls (In fairness, also when I’d take them through downtown Williamsport). I worked at WILQ back in the day, and it’s hard to beat the memories of giving away a few cars at center court and broadcasting live 24/7 there doing it. One when I was on-the-air at about 4 a.m." -- Doug Herendeen

"Watching July fireworks outside the mall. Also, a radio station throwing money off the roof to a waiting crowd. Sitting on rocking chairs in the middle of the mall all day for a mother/daughter lookalike contest. Chicken on a stick. The original pretzel stand. The movies and pizza place. Too many more to mention." -- Kimberly Stelene

"My Mom worked at Lowry organs and played while people shopped. There was once a contest there in the late 70s where people had to stand with their hands on a car and couldn’t take their hands off - last person standing won the car. This went on for 3-4 days 24 hours a day - my mom watched people pass out from exhaustion!" -- Cathy Hall

"I worked in a store called Foxmoor from day one. Somewhere there are pictures of a fashion/ photo shoot some of us did in front of the arch. A woman named Carole was in charge/ CEO of the mall back then. That was late 70's. That's a blast from the past. Somewhere I may have that photo." -- Sandy Dudek

"Taking my kids to ride on the carousel and shopping eating at McDonald's inside when the mall was actually booming." -- Melissa Chapman Yoder

"Elby's restaurant and going to the movies inside the mall...Muppets Take Manhattan and The Care Bears back in the early 80s. First movies I ever saw in a theater! The parakeets in Woolworth." -- Abra Bitler

"I worked at Wee Three Records and we sold bongs which I thought were pretty vases at the time and any kind of record you could think of..." -- Melody Kinney-Hollenbach

"My dad was a janitor there for a bit and I remember he would bring me with him at night when the fountains got turned off we would gather all the change from people's wishes. Also, my grandmother worked at Mother Care (I believe that was the name) a maternity store. I loved visiting her there cause they had a candy/snack box, which she would let us have some from it. As a teenager I guess just walking around was my favorite." -- Adrienne Sandra Banzhaf

"'The Mall' is synonymous for growing up in Williamsport in the 80’s. So many memories from buying my first cassette tapes to seeing The Doors at the movie theater to getting a cheap trendy suit at Chess King." -- J. Robert Frost

Check out some of our reader-submitted photos of the Lycoming Mall over the decades:

