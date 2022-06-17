Muncy, Pa. – Dunkin’ in Muncy has reopened after extensive damage from a fire in January resulted in a closure.

The restaurant was open for business this morning, June 17. A fire broke out at the restaurant building at 1380 E. Penn Street morning of January 21. The fire was ruled accidental and was electrical in nature, according to a report from the Williamsport Sun-Gazette. The Subway restaurant next door also sustained smoke damage.

The restaurant is open for drive-thru business only for now, according to an employee. The dining room does not have all the tables in yet.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.