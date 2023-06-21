State College, Pa. — Penn State University students soon will have one less place to buy late night snacks and beverages, as the downtown location of Sheetz is closing its doors this summer.

The downtown store, located at 129 S. Pugh Street, is the closest convenience store to the university campus. The store will permanently close by the end of July.

"Sheetz has made the difficult decision to permanently close its store located along Pugh Street, in State College, Pennsylvania. It is expected that this store will close in late July," said Nick Ruffner, PR manager for Sheetz.

There are six other Sheetz locations currently in the State College area. Ruffner says employees at the downtown location have been offered positions at the nearby Sheetz locations.

The downtown store opened in 2015. Though the downtown location does not sell fuel, it does sell made-to-order food and alcoholic beverages. The store mostly receives foot traffic from college students and visitors to Penn State. The next closest Sheetz stores to the university campus are located at 120 Southridge Plaza and 223 Colonnade Boulevard.

"We thank our customers for their years of support and look forward to serving them at our other locations in the State College area," Ruffner said.

