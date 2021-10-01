Pennsdale, Pa. –- Dick's Sporting Goods in Pennsdale will hold a grand opening this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3.

The store is moving out of the Lycoming Mall and into a new space at nearby Lycoming Crossing in Muncy Township. Construction on the new site, next to Five Below, began in March and was completed earlier this month. The store opened at the new location at 380 S. Lycoming Mall Road on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The new location offers top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear, and equipment from the company’s own vertical brands, such as DSG, VRST, Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Quest and Fitness Gear, along with popular national vendors like Nike, adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and TaylorMade, according to a media release.

The grand opening also will include a ribbon cutting event at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Customers will have a chance to win prizes, including a grand prize valued at $1,000, according to the release.

The store is expecting to hire approximately 20 part-time associates for this newly relocated location, according to Dick's spokesperson Katie Forbidussi.

This will be the third store this year to leave the mall for the Lycoming Crossing strip mall. Old Navy opened in the strip mall at the end of March, followed by the Shoe Department in August.

The Lycoming Mall has been rapidly losing tenants in the past year, as Dino's Pizzateria shut their doors earlier this month. Kay Jewelers moved out of the mall last spring to a location on E. Third Street near the Loyal Plaza in Loyalsock Township.

Lycoming Mall does not have a large anchor store at this point, with the last remaining large anchor, Sears, leaving in January of 2018. Only Books-A-Million and Burlington Coat Factory remain as the mall's junior anchor stores. A handful of smaller stores and eateries remain in the mall.

Additional information about Dick's Sporting Goods' grand opening is available on their website.