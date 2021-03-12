Pennsdale, Pa. – Construction began this week at Lycoming Crossing for the new site of Dick’s Sporting Goods. A source close to Lycoming Crossing's ownership confirmed that the sporting goods store recently signed a lease.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is currently at the nearby Lycoming Mall in Muncy Township. The eventual move out of the mall will mean another junior anchor gone at the shopping center, which has lost a number of stores in the past four years.

When asked when the new Dick’s store will open, a manager at the Lycoming Mall store referred NorthcentralPa.com to their corporate media relations. Dick’s media relations did not immediately return a request for information.

Old Navy, which also is currently a junior anchor at Lycoming Mall, is slated to move into their new location at Lycoming Crossing by April 7. Renovations began a few months ago at the former Dressbarn and Cato Fashions. A wall was knocked down between the two former stores for the future Old Navy site.

Other proposed additions for Lycoming Crossing include a Chick-fil-A restaurant and Starbucks. The restaurants will be built near the southern entrance of Lycoming Crossing, according to Tiffany Krajewski, development services coordinator at the Lycoming County Planning Commission. The plans were approved last month at a Muncy Township supervisors meeting. The county planning commission will vote to approve the plans at the March 18 meeting.

Once Old Navy and Dick’s leave Lycoming Mall, that will leave only Books-A-Million and Burlington Coat Factory as larger stores. Several smaller stores have left in the past year, including Kay Jewelers which is in the process of moving to the former Payless ShoeSource at the Loyal Plaza in Loyalsock Township. Christopher & Banks, a women’s specialty clothing retailer, left in February after the company filed for bankruptcy.

Last year, Victoria’s Secret, Arby’s, Pearle Vision and Piercing Pagoda were among stores that closed after the mall was closed for more than two months due to the pandemic.

Some of the smaller stores that currently remain at the mall include Foot Locker, Champs, Shoe Dept., American Eagle, Rue 21, Dino's, Spencer's, Maurice's, Dollar Galaxy, Claire's, Dairy Queen, Auntie Anne's, Brennan's Cafe, Europe Nails, Holiday Hair, Bath & Body Works, and Gertrude Hawk, among others.

Lycoming Mall lost anchor store Macy's in 2017, followed by J.C. Penney, Sears and Bon Ton in 2018. Bon Ton closed all locations in 2018 due to bankruptcy.