Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County commissioners unanimously approved a $5 million loan toward the purchase of the Lycoming Mall Thursday to State College-based developers FAMVEST, LLC following a presentation by one of the partners.

The loan will come from Act 13 funds which are taken from gas well impact fees. Commissioner Rick Mirabito clarified that the money would not be from taxpayer funds.

The loan will assist FAMVEST with closing costs for the $15 million purchase of the mall in Muncy Township. The mall has been in decline for the past five to six years, according to Mirabito.

Currently, the only tenants left are Books-A-Million and Burlington Coat Factory which have external entrances. In February, the mall's current owner, Mike Kohan of Kohan Retail Investment Group (KRIG) of Great Neck, New York, evicted the remaining five interior tenants of the mall.

The rest of the mall purchase funding will come from loans, including a $5 million loan that FAMVEST is obtaining from Muncy Bank & Trust Company, as well as $5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce and Lycoming County Economic Development Foundation also committed to $1.5 million. The closing for the mall sale, which was previously projected to be June 16, will now occur next week, according to Jason Fink, president of Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. The closing had been delayed several times this year.

Prior to the vote, Ara Kervandjian, executive vice president of FAMVEST, addressed the commissioners and the public at the meeting about future plans for the mall. Kervandjian was previously scheduled to present to the commissioners at the June 8 meeting but had to cancel at the last minute due to a death in the family. Jon Jahanshahi, president of FAMVEST, who lives in Muncy, also was present at the meeting.

Related reading: Vote on FamVest loan delayed; closing on mall property in jeopardy of being pushed back again

One of the first of the public's concerns Kervandjian addressed was regarding building housing at the mall site. At the last meeting, multiple community members expressed concern that the developers may bring illegal immigrants into housing there. Kervandjian said the plan "does not now include or ever included housing for illegal immigrants," he said.

Kervandjian started the presentation by discussing FAMVEST's track record in Lycoming County. Among the achievements of the development firm, which has been in central Pennsylvania for 50 years, is bringing Texas Roadhouse to the former Ruby Tuesday property in Loyalsock Township and Chipotle.

FAMVEST also has purchased the former Williamsport Foundry on Maynard Street to develop a three-tenant commercial property across from Penn College. FAMVEST purchased 2,200 acres of land near the Pennsdale exit off Interstate 180 and brought in Geisinger to build a Muncy campus. They also purchased and renovated Faxon Lanes in Loyalsock Township. Industrial properties that FAMVEST has redeveloped include the former Schnadig furniture factory in Montoursville and Delta Galil on West Third Street in Williamsport.

"The projects I just mentioned above represent an investment of over $75 million dollars," Kervandjian said. "And tens of millions of dollars more by those specific businesses that occupy those buildings." Kervandjian also pointed out the development projects have brought in many jobs over the years.

Plans for transformation of the mall is for "mixed use," which includes retail, hospitality, health care facilities, residential units, as well as full-service and quick-service restaurants, Kervandjian said. He could not disclose which national retailers FAMVEST are currently talking to due to confidentiality agreements which are standard when a retailer enters a market. Both the retailers and landlords typically require confidentiality. Kervandjian said they share designs, uses, and names of tenants once a commitment is made in writing.

Kervandjian cited the decline of malls across the country, adding that shoppers now seem attracted to shopping centers that are mixed use. He cited nearby Lycoming Crossing as making that area a good one for development. "Although the Lycoming Mall's days may at their end, the location and the commercial potential at this property is strong," Kervandjian said.

Several people spoke in support of FAMVEST, including Loyalsock Township supervisor Mark Sortman. "They're good to work with," Sortman said, citing times they had questions or concerns about the redevelopment of the former Ruby Tuesday on E. Third Street or Faxon Lanes. Whenever the supervisors had a concern, they reached out to Jahanshahi and "he did whatever we asked," Sortman said.

Kevin Weinhoffer of Muncy Bank & Trust Company said he has known Kervandjian and Jahanshahi for several years and he fully supports the sale and redevelopment. "I think this will totally transform Lycoming County and the Muncy area."

Fink also addressed the group, citing redevelopment of the mall as an economic opportunity for a county with a declining population. The mall's current owner is known for being difficult to work with, and others who were interested in the past had not been able to get in contact with Kohan. Mirabito, who mentioned the fact that Kohan is from Long Island, said the mall is currently owned by "a person who has no regard for our community."

The county also has lost money from the large debts Kohan has accrued by not paying bills to the Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority (LCWSA).

Sheriff Mark Lusk spoke briefly and mentioned the mall already has been up twice for sheriff's sale. Currently, Kohan owes $150,000 in back bills to LCWSA. That cost should be taken care of during the closing next week. Reached by phone later for comment, Christine Weigle, executive director of LCWSA said the sale to FAMVEST will be a "positive path forward for the mall. FAMVEST is clearly invested in our community, and we look forward to working with them."

Commissioner Tony Mussare urged action, stating the sales agreement that FAMVEST entered into last year with the current owner will soon expire. "I don't want to see that opportunity taken from us only to hope someone else will come through with better plans," Mussare said. Tax revenue was lost as the mall languished the past several years.

When asked after the meeting about the fate of Books-A-Million and Burlington Coat Factory, Kervandjian said he could not comment at this time.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.