Pennsdale, Pa. – The Lycoming Mall continues to steadily lose stores -- Foot Locker, Champs, and Europe Nails are the latest editions to the list.

The last day for both shoe stores is Saturday, Jan. 15, according to an associate. On Wednesday evening, workers were seen packing sneakers into boxes at the Foot Locker store. The stores will not be relocating in the area, according to the associate. Champs is a subsidiary of Foot Locker.

Europe Nails, located in the Bon-Ton wing of the mall, appeared to be permanently closed as of Wednesday with a sign on the exterior asking patrons to visit their other store at 1933 E. Third Street in Williamsport.

At this point, Lycoming Mall is down to roughly 15 stores. By Jan. 26, Hallmark will leave the mall. Bath and Body Works recently announced relocation plans to the nearby Lycoming Crossing by March.

Last month, Dairy Queen and Brennan’s Coffee & Deli closed permanently, leaving Auntie Anne’s as the only eatery left.

Many mall stores relocated to nearby Lycoming Crossing, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Shoe Dept., and Old Navy.

The mall, which is located 12 miles east of Williamsport off Interstate 180, lost anchor stores Macy's, JC Penney, Sears, and Bon-Ton between 2017 and 2018. Those anchor stores remain empty with the exception of Macy's, which was converted to CubeSmart storage unit. Junior anchor Burlington Coat Factory remains.

A number of other stores and eateries have left the mall in recent years, including Victoria's Secret, Hot Topic, Arby's, and Dino's Italian Bistro.

A call made to mall management for comment was not immediately returned.




