Loyalsock Township, Pa. – Two new businesses are potentially moving into Loyalsock Township, including a Chipotle restaurant on the Golden Strip and Tractor Supply Company in the Heshbon area.

The plans for Chipotle were approved at the Jan. 25 Loyalsock Township supervisors meeting. The restaurant will be built at 1955 E. Third Street, next to MedExpress. The existing building, which formerly was the King House Buffet, has been vacant for years.

Township manager Bill Burdett said the building will be razed, most likely by spring, and he expects construction on the new restaurant to begin by summer. Chipotle will have a few conditions they need to meet for the lot, including easements for storm water, but plans are moving forward, according to the township.

At the north end of the township, Tractor Supply Company is looking to open in the Heshbon area. The location has been identified on Lycoming Creek Road south of Hays Lane, Burdett said.

Representatives from the company had reached out to Burdett more than a year ago, but then plans were put on hold. They reached out by phone to Burdett again last week with their intent to move forward. Once plans are received, they will go to the township’s planning commission, Burdett said.

Plans also in the works to add a second drive-thru lane to the Dunkin Donuts on E. Third Street, which would help alleviate the traffic issues. The restaurant has been drive-thru only since the COVID-19 pandemic began and lines are often backed up onto E. Third Street.

Dunkin Donuts has submitted a revision of their Highway Occupancy Permit, which is currently being reviewed, according to a Maggie Baker, spokesperson for PennDOT.



