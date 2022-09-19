Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Hungry for burritos? The new Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is set to open on Wednesday on the Golden Strip.

A sign seen Saturday on the front door of the restaurant at 1955 E. Third Street stated the restaurant will open to customers at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 21.

The restaurant is located at the former site of the King House Buffet, which had been abandoned for years and was leveled in March.

A spokeswoman for Chipotle said the restaurant will feature a "Chipotlane" digital drive-thru, which will serve customers who order ahead of time on the app.

There is no access to the restaurant from E. Third Street. Customers will enter from the eastern end of the Giant parking lot to an access at the rear of the restaurant.

Chipotle will be the fourth food shop to open on the Golden Strip this year. In August, Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen opened. Earlier this year, Texas Roadhouse and Crumbl Cookies opened their doors.

Chipotle, based in Denver, CO, was founded in 1993 and has more than 2,900 restaurants throughout the U.S. Currently, the closest Chipotle to the Williamsport area is located on Route 15 in Lewisburg.

The Loyalsock Township location will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Related Reading:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.