State College, Pa. – The Centre County Gazette recently filed civil lawsuits against three of its advertisers for alleged nonpayment.

The Gazette is seeking judgements against the following businesses according to civil complaints filed in the office of Centre County District Judge Donald Hahn:

Mind Body Art Dance, LLC, 650 Gray's Woods Blvd., Port Matilda, Pa., for collection of $2,605.93, "owed for advertising in the Centre County Gazette from December 2018 through May 2019."

Pella Windows & Doors, 164 Rolling Ridge Dr., State College, Pa., for collection of $1,172.13, "owed for advertising in the Centre County Gazette from January 2019 through February 2019."

Heritage Realty, 1023 Benner Pike, State College, Pa., for collection of $633.89, "owed for advertising in the Centre County Gazette from December 2019 through January 2020."

The suits were filed on behalf of the Centre County Gazette by Meredith Lee Gordon.