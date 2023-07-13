Pennsdale, Pa. — One of the last remaining tenants of the Lycoming Mall is closing. Books-A-Million (BAM)'s last day open will be on Aug. 27, an associate confirmed Thursday. An associate at BAM said the store has been looking for a new location in the Williamsport area.

The mall was recently purchased by State College-based developers, Famvest Partners. Closing on the mall sale was held on June 22, five months after the interior of the mall closed permanently. The only two businesses that remained at the time of closing were BAM and Burlington Coat Factory, due to the fact that they had exterior entrances.

Related reading: Sale of Lycoming Mall finalized; Famvest unveils plans to redevelop

While Famvest expressed intent to redevelop the mall space into mixed-use development, the future of the remaining two stores was unclear. BAM had reportedly signed a new lease earlier this year when the previous owner, Kohan Retail Investment Group, Inc. of Great Neck, N.Y., was still in possession of the mall.

Representatives from Famvest have said they plan to bring in new tenants, and convert the 135-acre property into a "mixed-use work/live/play site that will include commercial, hospitality, recreational and residential components," according to a press release.

Plans for the site include repaving the parking lot, and demolishing existing structures to build new ones. Famvest is currently talking to potential new tenants for the mall site, including national retailers that have not previously existed in the local area.

When asked at the June 15 Lycoming County Commissioners meeting about the fate of BAM and Burlington, Ara Kervandjian, manager, vice president, and secretary for Famvest, said he could not comment. An associate at Burlington Coat Factory said on Thursday that they remain open.

No timeline has been released yet for the demolition of the current mall building.

Regal Williamsport's Great Escape theater at the Lycoming Mall also announced recently that they also will be leaving the mall grounds, with their last day set as July 20. The theater building is located on an outparcel of the mall and was not included as part of the mall sale. Lycoming County parcel viewer shows the building is owned by Cinescape Property, LLC of Rockwall, Texas.

Related reading: Great Escape movie theater at Lycoming Mall set to close

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.