Muncy, Pa. – After being open in the Williamsport area for almost 16 years, electronics retailer Best Buy is closing its doors.

The store, located just outside of the Lycoming Mall at 115 Lycoming Mall Circle in Muncy Township, will have its last day of business on March 5, according to Olivia Bruce, spokesperson for Best Buy.

“Customers can continue shopping at the nearby Selinsgrove Best Buy or on BestBuy.com,” Bruce said in an email.

“While these are never easy decisions to make, they align with our regular and ongoing review process of our stores as leases come up for renewal. We are constantly looking at our store network and responding to customer and demographic shifts just as any retailer does. We are simply looking at how we can best deploy our teams and physical assets to meet our customers’ expectations and needs," Bruce said in a statement.

The Muncy store has 15 full-time and some part-time employees, according to Bruce. The company is working to help the employees find other positions within Best Buy.

The Muncy Best Buy location opened in 2006. Previously, electronics retailer Circuit City was located near the mall but closed for good in 2009. That chain is now permanently out of business.