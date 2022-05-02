Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport area lost an important animal resource when Beckoning Cat Project closed its doors permanently on Friday, April 29.

The non-profit clinic at 320 E. Third Street in Williamsport, which opened its doors in January 2014, provided low-cost neuter or spay services for cats, trapping for stray and feral cats, and vaccinations for cats.

The clinic closed because the veterinarian left at the end of April to move to another area, according to Kerry Perry, executive director. The attached cat café, Cat Tales Cat Café, closed its doors on April 22. The few cats that were left were sent to another cat café in the area, according to Perry.

Over the past eight years, Beckoning Cat Project performed thousands of neuter or spay surgeries as part of TNR, or trap-neuter-return services. That's 32,688 neuters or spays to be exact, according to the clinic's Facebook page post made on April 28.

"Every cat deserved -- and got -- the best care we could give, regardless of whether they were a beloved pet or a feral from the woods. Every cat left BCP in the most comfort we could provide, be it bedding, tasty food, light or heavy grooming, or treatment for a host of medical needs from parasites to ear infections," said veterinarian Meg Welch in a post made last week.

TNR is important because it helps to reduce the population of feral or community cats. As part of the process, community cats are trapped and transported to a clinic for the neuter or spay service.

Once the cat is healed, they are released back into their original outdoor home, according to the SPCA website. TNR helps to reduce the population of these outdoor free-roaming cats that otherwise may rapidly reproduce. Rapid reproduction can lead to overpopulation, animal suffering, and increased kitten mortality.

Beckoning Cat Project hopes to eventually offer funding for TNR once assistance can be secured from local veterinarians, according to a recent Facebook post.

For the time being, other area agencies will attempt to fill the void that Beckoning Cat Project leaves. Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance, based in Union County, posted on the Cat Tales Cafe Facebook page that they are considering holding some TNR and/or vaccine and microchipping clinics in conjunction with the Scratching Post - Lewisburg Cat Cafe.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.