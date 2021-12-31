Pennsdale, Pa. – Bath and Body Works will be the fourth store in a year’s time to exit the Lycoming Mall and make the move to Lycoming Crossing in Muncy Township.

Renovations at the former Shoe Show space at the plaza began recently in preparation for Bath and Body Works to open there by March 2022. A store employee said a grand opening is planned for March 15.

Lycoming Crossing, which is just over half a mile away from the mall, has grown rapidly in the past year as Old Navy moved there from the mall in March 2021 followed by Shoe Dept. and Dick’s Sporting Goods. A Marshall's store also will be opening at the former Bed, Bath & Beyond space sometime early in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Lycoming Mall is down to just under 20 stores. Hallmark is closing as of Jan. 26. A spokesperson for the company said they will not be relocating in the area.

The mall also lost two restaurants recently, including Dairy Queen which closed on Dec. 24 and Brennan’s Coffee & Deli which closed after Dec. 31.

Starbucks is beginning construction at the south entrance of the Lycoming Crossing complex and is slated to open by fall 2022.

The Lycoming County Planning Commission approved land development last spring at Lycoming Crossing for a fast-food restaurant, and speculation was that Chick-fil-A would build, but the company has confirmed it will not. It is unknown at this point in time what restaurant chain will eventually go into the space.

