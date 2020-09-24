Pennsdale, Pa. – The Muncy NAPA Auto Parts store will soon move into the former Pier 1 Imports at Lycoming Mall Circle. The store will open on October 1, according to an associate who was at the site on Wednesday.

The store’s outside columns have been painted blue and shelving has been installed inside in preparation for the store to move from the current space at 10 S. Market Street in Muncy. Signage for NAPA Auto Parts is now posted on the windows of the store.

The space has been vacant since Pier 1 Imports closed its doors on June 27, 2019.

Almost a year later, the Texas-based retailer announced that they were closing all stores due to Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed in February 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to the close of the home goods retailer’s 541 stores in the United States.

Pier 1 stores began liquidation in May. The State College store, at 221 Patriot Lane, had their last day on Wednesday, Sept. 2