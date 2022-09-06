Williamsport, Pa. – Jon Conklin, chairman, president and CEO of Woodlands Bank has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers’) Member Engagement & Development Policy Committee, according to Woodlands Bank.

The committee determines the policies and strategic objectives for PA Bankers’ member engagement and educational programming, including conferences, schools, seminars, and virtual learning opportunities.

Conklin’s term began on July 1.

Conklin began his career at Woodlands Bank in 2010 as the Chief Financial Officer. In 2013, he became President and CEO and now oversees the daily operations and long term strategic goals of Woodlands Bank.

While serving as Chairman on Woodlands Bank’s Board of Directors, Conklin also serves as a Director on the Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) Foundation, Lycoming Neighborhood Development Corp. and Lycoming Revolving Loan Fund, and the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers (PACB) FoundationBoard of Directors.

He is a member of the Pennsylvania Economy League, PCT Accounting and Business Advisory Board and Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia – Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council.

In his free time, Conklin volunteers with the Lock Haven YMCA Gymnastics Team as a table worker. He is also a volunteer Table Official for PIAA Wrestling State Championships, and a broadcaster at local sporting events in Clinton County.

