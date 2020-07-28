Williamsport, Pa. -- Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection’s 2020 Small Business Advantage Grant is now open.

The grant would provide a 50% reimbursement match for the acquisition of energy efficient or pollution prevention technologies equipment or materials.

This year, farmers who install solar water pumping projects, as long as they offer off-site watering facilities for livestock in grazing fields, are eligible to apply for the grant. Solar projects generating electricity (ex. Rooftop PV) are not eligible.

Applicants must be for-profit entities who are located in Pa. To be eligible, they must be registered with the Pa. Department of State and have fewer than 100 full-time equivalent employees. Proposed projects must save the applicant a minimum of $500 annually and reduce their costs by a minimum of 25%.

Applications will be reviewed and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. It is recommended that businesses apply as soon as possible.

Interested applicants are encouraged to participate in a webinar held on Wednesday, July 29 at 11:00 a.m. The webinar will review the guidelines for the 2020-21 grant year. All applicants and contractors are encouraged to participate.

To join the webinar, click here . Once at the website, if you have Skype, click on “Join with Skype for Business (desktop)”. If you do not have Skype, click on “Install and join with Skype Meetings App (web)” to run a temporary web application. To participate via audio only, call 267-332-8737, use conference ID number 522347507#.

To assist with the application process, instructional videos have been created.