Remember shopping at Ames in South Williamsport years ago? The department store recently announced they are making a comeback in spring 2023, although it's not clear if they will open a northcentral Pennsylvania location.

The announcement showed up on the www.amesstores.com website in early December. "Ames Department Stores, Inc. is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!" the announcement reads.

The chain reportedly will open several locations in Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut. Store locations will be revealed in February, according to WIBX Radio in New York.

The website does not have any other details at this point. A link to an Ames LinkedIn account shows the company will be headquartered in Gloversville, N.Y. It lists the store as a project by Molyneux Group, the owners of Bradlees Department Stores, PLC. NorthcentralPa.com has reached out to press contact, Shannon de Molyneux, for more details.

The discount chain store went out of business 20 years ago in August 2002. Based in Rocky Hill, Conn., the company was founded in 1958. During its peak years, the chain operated more than 700 stores in the Northeast, Midwest, South, and District of Columbia. By the time it closed, just over 300 stores remained.

Locally, the former Hills store on Montgomery Pike in South Williamsport was transformed into an Ames in 1999. The Ames store closed in 2002 when the entire chain liquidated. Lewisburg also had an Ames store at Plaza 15 on Westbranch Highway. That location also closed in 2002.

