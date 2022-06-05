State College, Pa. — People looking to fly out of University Park Airport have less options now, as Allegiant Airlines recently suspended service there.

The airport made an announcement Saturday on their Facebook page, stating that “We are sorry to let our travelers know that due to labor and demand constraints affecting the entire airline industry, Allegiant has made the difficult decision to suspend service at University Park Airport according to Sonya Padgett, an Allegiant spokeswoman.”

The last Allegiant flight out of University Park was Sunday, May 29. Allegiant had service to two destinations in Florida: Orlando/Sanford and Tampa/St. Petersburg.

According to the Centre Daily Times, Padgett told the newspaper that customers at University Park Airport had largely been students and their families who traveled to and from the area when classes were in session. Though regular school activities have resumed, the demand has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to Padgett.

The Allegiant Air service to Florida had been added in October 2019. Allegiant is still serving airports in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Allentown.

Airlines still flying out of University Park include Delta with service to Detroit, American to Philadelphia, and United to Newark and Chicago.

