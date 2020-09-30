Bloomsburg, Pa. – A parcel that has been vacant for 10 years in Buckhorn has finally been filled. An ALDI grocery store will open in the space on Thursday, October 1.

The store was constructed earlier this year in the area of the former Charlie Brown’s Steakhouse, which closed in 2010. The new ALDI store, at 177 Columbia Mall Drive, is located on the perimeter of Columbia Colonnade (formerly the Columbia Mall).

Though the Buckhorn area has been a main commerce hub for the greater Bloomsburg area, the Columbia Colonnade complex has been ailing for several years as many stores have permanently closed.

Fred Gaffney, president of the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce, said the opening of the new store is good for the local economy. The store will provide jobs and help to revitalize the area.

“That parcel sat vacant for a number of years in a high traffic and visible area,” Gaffney said. The construction of a new store, “has led to the reconfiguration and redevelopment of the area around it,” Gaffney said.

The Bloomsburg store is part of ALDI’s expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by the end of 2022, according to a press release sent by the company.

“We are dedicated to providing the communities we serve the best groceries at the lowest-possible prices, and we look forward to introducing Bloomsburg to their new neighborhood grocery store,” said Bob Grammer, Center Valley division vice president for ALDI. “We are focused on continuing to expand and open new stores across the country because we want to do our part. We know now, more than ever, easy access to fresh food and household essentials is invaluable.”

ALDI is known for private-label goods at low prices. The retailer consistently maintains low prices by working with the best partners to curate of a selection of more than 90 percent exclusive brands and guarantees its products are as good as or better than national brands, according to the press release. ALDI also offers online shopping options.

The new ALDI store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.