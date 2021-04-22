Lewisburg, Pa. – Plans are moving forward for the development of an Aldi supermarket, just off Route 15 in Kelly Township.

Makenzie Stover, zoning administrator for the township, confirmed that the Kelly Township Zoning Hearing Board met last week and approved at least five different zoning variances for the store to potentially be developed at 115 Ziegler Road. The variances included parking, loading and fencing requirements.

The 2-acre lot, which is in a commercial district, is next to First National Bank and is close to the Route 15 flea market and Silver Moon antiques complex.

Since plans are in the early phases, Stover was not aware of a potential start date for construction or store opening date. Plans for the 19,000 square-foot store still need to go to the township planning commission for review and eventually will go to township supervisors for a final vote.

Aldi, a budget supermarket, is German-based and opened its first U.S. location in 1976. The family-owned company has been expanding stores, with an Aldi location more recently opening in Buckhorn, Columbia County. Aldi also has a location on Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam and on E. Third Street in Williamsport.