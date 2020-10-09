Williamsport, Pa. — As Williamsport’s City Council went into session Thursday night, the issue that many in the community wanted to address was the planned construction of a Dollar General at 305 Washington Boulevard.

The spot was formerly the site of a Wendy's restaurant. It was more recently repurposed as a wing and burger restaurant. That business failed, and the building has sat empty since 2012.

City Council opened by reading 12 emails from concerned citizens who voiced opposition to the project. Council member Jon Mackey invited Hutchison Companies, LLC to stick around to the end of the meeting to hear more emails.

"For the representative from Hutchinson, I would invite you to stay until the end of the meeting and listen to those emails," Mackey said. "This is a good opportunity for somebody in your room to respond to those emails. There's an opportunity for you to speak to those concerns."

Despite the voiced opposition, all members but one voted “yes” on the planned construction, including Mackey who voted in favor of the Dollar General construction project.

"We are happy that we are moving forward on the Dollar General project,” Senior Vice President of Hutchinson Companies, LLC Gabe Hutchinson said through an email response. “We feel it is vital to take a vacant city lot that has been empty since 2012 and restore new life to it."

Randall Allison read several emails from community members who voiced their opposition toward the planned opening of the store.

Emails mentioned several different reasons for opposing the opening. Most centered around how small business would be affected. Some mentioned damage to property, and others talked about the drop in quality of life.

“I don’t think we need another Dollar General in Williamsport at all,” Jesse Darrow, who owns the Sawhorse Café located next to the Dollar General, said. “It’s not something the neighborhood needs. We have plenty of stores close by that could satisfy anything that a Dollar General could satisfy.”

Residents also expressed concern about crime.

Dollar General and Dollar Tree stores are often located in lower-income areas and employ a small staff, which can make them a target for crime.

According to a website called Gun Violence Archive, which tracks local news reports and law enforcement sources for crimes involving firearms, there have been more than 200 violent incidents since 2017 at Family Dollar or Dollar General locations. Of those incidents 50 have been fatal encounters.

There are currently 8,000 Family Dollar locations and 16,000 Dollar General locations in the United States. By comparison there are 4,700 Walmart stores in the United States.

In 2019, Walmart, which has felt the pinch of online giants like Amazon, closed 20 stores. Dollar General, by comparison, opened nearly 1,000 stores over the same period.

In March of this year, Hutchinson Companies, LLC opened a Dollar General at 149 Mountain View Lane in Oval. The company stated in a press release that the new store, which was modeled after local buildings, created 15 new jobs.

To appease community concerns regarding the Washington Blvd. store, Hutchinson designed the building to match the architecture of Lycoming College, much like it did with the store in Oval.

David Banks abstained from voting due to a legal issue involving Hutchinson Companies, LLC. Despite overwhelming community input, the measure passed with a vote of 8-1.

Hutchinson Companies, LLC, is a privately held company headquartered in Williamsport with over one and a half million square feet of developed real estate in Pennsylvania and New York. The company specializes in real estate development for commercial, retail, apartments, and industrial spaces.