Shop Small Saturday, on Nov. 27, quickly approaches. The holiday season is a time to celebrate and an opportunity to show appreciation for local entrepreneurs and to support the local economy.

Why does "shopping small” matter? Small businesses are vital to Pennsylvania’s economy. According to the Small Business Associaton's (SBA) Office of Advocacy, small businesses account for 99.6% of all Pennsylvania businesses and employ close to half of the workforce in the state.

Small businesses are the cornerstones of our neighborhoods, providing jobs and giving back to their communities. To put it in perspective, for every $100 you spend at a locally owned business, roughly $68 stays in your local economy, according to the SBA.

Many towns across the state are hosting special events, with retailers offering discounts and refreshments to entice shoppers to Pennsylvania’s main streets for a special shopping experience. It’s also a great time to “dine local” and pick-up carry-out or visit a local eatery.

Most retailers have embraced e-commerce and offer curbside service for online or phone orders.