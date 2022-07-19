Montoursville, Pa — Since 2019, when Welding Unlimited first opened its doors, the company has grown tremendously in ways the owners never could have imagined.

“I think it's hard to believe we went from one welder, one plasma cutter, and a two-bay garage with [Jake] doing everything,” said Carla Kreamer, who co-owns Welding Unlimited with husband Jake.

At the start, Jake also worked a full-time, third-shift job. “It is pretty humbling,” she said.

Welding Unlimited, 25 Reading Lane, Montoursville, has been able to purchase new kinds of equipment, including updated welders and machinery, which has contributed to their growth. They've also invested in a new iron worker and work trucks.

“We have acquired a lot more equipment to accommodate for a lot more projects,” said Jake Kreamer, the company's co-owner.

According to Corey Boutee, project manager at Welding Unlimited, “the Ironworker is an absolute game changer for Welding Unlimited and a workhorse of its own kind.”

The machine's job is to make fast and easy transitions between fabrication operations. It also helps Welding Unlimited speed the production process up roughly 65%.

“This gives us the ability to save time, and in our world, time is money,” said Boutee.

Welding Unlimited also invested in a plasma cutter, which cuts out the many parts used to build a majority of the projects Welding Unlimited works on.

“The plasma cutter was kind of the first-level game changer for Welding Unlimited, allowing our art side of the business to become like none other in the area,” said Boutee.

This resource gives Welding Unlimited the ability to work on and produce multiple projects at one time, which helps them multiply their production by more than 90%.

Using a computer software, the plasma cutter allows the crew to draw, edit, and convert designs into a format the machine will read and cut out for custom signs or fire pits, or a multitude of other projects.

“This is our heart at Welding unlimited, keeping us running at full speed,” said Boutee.

Welding Unlimited specializes in a variety of services, from small repairs to lawn furniture, flatbeds, or bigger projects. They've worked with gas and oil companies and even on industrial silos.

“We have customers from all walks of life. We have huge pipeline companies, and then the old man down the street with a broken lawn mower,” said Carla. “But we treat everyone the same.”

Welding Unlimited focuses on custom orders. “When we say custom, we mean custom,” Boutee said.

Jake and his team strive to be creative and to make every piece unique. He considers himelf an artist, and he and his crew look at every project that comes their way as a work of art.

“I think he puts a bit of an artistic spin on everything, even if it's industrial,” Carla said. “He does not see things as they are; he sees them as they could be."

Jake's artistic mindset led to the design and creation of the Lycoming College Donor Wall. The project, which took countless hours of reengineering, research, and development, is a 10-foot tall, 6-foot wide wall, with 134 name cells, all made out of aluminum.

“Jake is a ‘Mad Genius' when it comes to his creativity, and his ability to see a vision and make it come to life, better than the drawing ever is,” said Boutee.

Each of the cells are individually made so they can be removed to put a new name on them. The cells have custom bracing in the back, giving them a uniform size to achieve the look of a woven pattern on the front.

“I had goosebumps when I saw the finished product. It was very tedious, and very stressful trying to make sure that everything worked together,” Jake said. “Millions of people are going to see this for years to come, so it definitely is a tribute to our company and a tribute to Lycoming College as well.”

Welding Unlimited sees innovation as a key to growth. “There's always something new; it's custom work, so not many industries — much less this one — you can walk in and ask for something to be made and we can make it either on the spot if we have the time, or get it done rather quickly,” said Boutee.

“A lot of the time we're building their dreams and visions,” Boutee continued. “We pride ourselves on quality. We take a little bit of extra time, because if it's rushed, then it's not top quality.”

The Kreamers said they are greatful for a community that helped them get to where they are today.

“We want to give back and [show] our appreciation to the community because it has made us what we are,” said Jake.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.