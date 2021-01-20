Williamsport, Pa. - Khamir Jones of Williamsport was shocked to receive his Williamsport Municipal Water Authority and Williamsport Sanitary Authority bill and see the drastic increase included in it. "I use twelve thousand gallons in three months. Costs about $75 bucks but the sewer cost is $150," Jones said.

On June 24, 2020 the WMWA and WSA released a statement about the upcoming rate increases.

The Williamsport Municipal Water Authority & Williamsport Sanitary Authority’s fiscal budget adjustments were scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2020 according to a statement released on June 24, 2020 on the WMWA website. Due to the current economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic the budget changes were delayed and began taking effect on January 1, 2021.

Increasing operating costs and aging infrastructure are among the reasons detailed for rate increases in both water and sewer in the June 2020 statement.

The budget increases for the Water Authority come with a 5.0% increase in water consumptive rates for the $8.9 million dollar budgeted revenues. This will effectively raise the water consumptive rate from $5.80 to $6.10 per thousand gallons consumed.

When they initially announced increases, the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority also stated “in addition, the Authority is committing over $17.9 million in capital spending over the next four years, primarily in distribution system upgrades including projects on West Fourth Street, East Third Street, and several other streets where water mains need replaced. Reservoir and Dam maintenance is also scheduled in the upcoming fiscal years which are significant dollars.”

The Williamsport Sanitary Authority’s $15.4 million budgeted revenues includes a 4.0% in sewer consumptive rates. These consumptive rates will move from $12.30 to $12.80 per thousand gallons consumed.