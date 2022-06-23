Williamsport, Pa. — The Sawhorse Cafe in Williamsport has announced a temporary closure as owners Jesse and Hannah Darrow take time to relax and “reassess” after a strenuous period as a small restaurant business. Now is the time to reflect on their history and their vision going forward.

The cafe, located on 303 Washington Blvd, opened in April 2015 and evolved into a staple in the local community over the past seven years.

The Sawhorse offers a combination of house-roasted coffee and rotating menus with locally-sourced food. “When we opened, we weren't sure what side of the business would take off,” owner Hannah Darrow said of the food and coffee focus at the cafe. Both took off.

Seasonal brunch menus that are “upscale,” “interesting,” and “ever-changing” was their brand vision early on, Darrow said. “We wanted to do something that no one else was doing in town.”

The Sawhorse may be seen as a leader in bringing the “farm-to-table” movement to the local area. Over time, the owners developed strong relationships with local farmers who could provide a consistent supply of their products. As a rule, staff attended two farmers markets a week and drove to local farms for their products.

“Being able to connect people with their food has always been important to us and highlighting where exactly it came from, and the names of these farmers, has been really important,” Darrow said.

The Sawhorse became a business that communicates respect for local agriculture through food.

“I think we've been able to introduce folks to things that they might not usually think to use, but that are available to them,” Darrow said. And as for businesses, Darrow said the Sawhorse has likely influenced local restaurant advertising, with many menus opting to highlight their local food sourcing since the opening of Sawhorse.

The decision to temporarily close was driven, in part, by COVID-19 and its economic effects on the restaurant industry. Darrow credits the customers of The Sawhorse for bringing the business through 2020, which saw a significant drop in revenue from the previous year. The business also received federal grant support to help stay afloat.

The financial state of the business was not the owners' only concern. “We’re taking the time for mental health and family,” Darrow said.

When asked how to support The Sawhorse and other small businesses in these times, Darrow said she hopes for a “level of understanding from consumers.” Darrow also hopes to maintain the sense of community customers find at the Sawhorse—and that’s where Buzzsaw Coffee comes in.

Located in the Pajama Factory, Buzzsaw opened in April 2022 and serves up the same coffee and pastries found at The Sawhorse, but with added coffee options. Darrow said they are considering expanding wholesale offerings and current pastry offerings at Buzzsaw.

Art displays will continue at Buzzsaw with featured work by Pajama Factory artists. "We want to draw people into our specific location but we also sort of want to draw people into the pajama factory," Darrow said, describing both spaces as community resources. Artist displays run for two months at a time.

The Sawhorse will be closed “for at least a couple of months,” said Darrow, but there is no firm date or plan for when they will return.

“The Sawhorse could come back as, you know, kind of a different thing, but we still have our same values and I don't think we'd ever stray away from the local food relationships that we have,” Darrow said.

