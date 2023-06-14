Sunbury, Pa. — It came to him in a dream. Scott Young, owner of Southern BBQ and Ice Cream in Sunbury, wasn't considering leaving his job in insurance until a dream woke him up in a startle late one night.

"I woke up from a dream one night from God, and in that he told me to leave my current job," Young explained. "God told me to start the restaurant," he added. Young, who lives in Sunbury with his wife Kelly, said the two had casually talked in the past about opening a restaurant but never thought seriously of it until that day one year ago. "After that, I told her the dream and everything and she said, yeah, let's do it."

Though Young had never worked in the restaurant industry, he had a smoker at his house and often used it to make barbecue when he entertained guests. "People would tell me I should start my own restaurant," Young said. At the time, Young didn't consider it because he had a job he loved as a regional manager at an insurance company.

But, soon after the dream Young found himself researching smokers and hitting the road for Georgia to pick one up. Along the way, Young made a stop at Phil's Dreampit in Kingsport, Tennessee, where he recalled eating good barbecue years ago when he traveled there for his son's wrestling tournament.

Young talked with the current owner, Brian, and told him about his plans to open a barbecue stand. "He offered to show me the tricks of the trade with smoking," Young said. Young then spent some time learning more about the art of barbecue before returning to Pennsylvania. As a parting gift, the owner gave him a Phil's Dreampit hat which now hangs above the register at Young's stand.

If you build it, they will come

Fast forward to almost one year later and Young now finds himself behind the smoker six days a week doing what he calls a dream job. Young wasn't sure how much business he would attract after opening the 24 by 16 foot barbecue shack, but it turns out that he's been getting a steady crowd every day since opening in May.

Barbecue afficionados are a dedicated bunch, and many people stop at the shop to converse about it. "I'll get a lot of people stopping here as well to ask about the smoker," Young said.

Some folks who stop at the shop located at 1051 S. Front Street have told Young it reminds them of the barbecue shacks down South. The shack itself is located on a lot next to South Side Tackle. The shop has several picnic tables outside as well as the smoker.

Being near the river is ideal for those looking to dine with an atmosphere. "A lot of people set up to eat near the Fabridam on the dike to watch the sunset," Young said.

Flavorful food from family recipes

Of course, the food is part of the experience and barbecue sauces take the center stage. Some are developed from family recipes of the staff. One of the most popular sauces is the Gotcha Sauce, which Young describes as sweet to start, then turns mild. "People go crazy over it. I've watched people put it in a cup and do shots of it," Young said.

The Skippy's Sauce is a sweet sauce made from a recipe from his son's best friend's grandparent. The Nan Shirley Sauce is another sweet sauce that is named after the cook's grandmother. If you're looking for an old standby, the shop also carries Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce.

The side dishes also are made from family recipes. Young said the coleslaw is made from his grandmother's recipe. The baked beans is his wife's family recipe, Young explained. Macaroni and cheese is one of the most popular side dishes. "We go through 120 pounds of macaroni and cheese per week," Young said.

Of course, the meats are the main stars of the meals. Southern BBQ serves traditional pulled pork, smoked turkey, smoked wings, brisket, and smoked ham. All are served with dry rub and a cup of sauce on the side.

If you're looking for a sweet treat, Young has you covered. "We serve Hershey's ice cream. The flavors rotate every week," Young said. Ice cream sales are doing well, Young said. There are customers who stop just for the ice cream, as a NorthcentralPa.com reporter observed during a recent visit.

Staffing is a family affair

Southern Barbecue is a family-oriented business, and that goes for his 10 staff members as well. "The majority who help run it are family or close friends," Young said. "Some of my kids' friends also work here," Young said.

Young also cites the support of his friends as keeping the shop busy since they opened more than a month ago. "I like it because I get to see friends. I worked at Wood Mode years ago, and I see people I worked with there coming in too. Everyone has been supportive," Young said.

Young eventually wants to expand the menu, but for now he wants to perfect the current menu. The Youngs are hosting a grand opening on June 24, which will include the introduction of a sampler platter.

Ask Young if he thought he would ever end up owning his own food business, and he'd tell you, "No."

For a man who woke up one night a year ago in a startle from a dream, that dream ended up becoming a reality and he has not looked back. "I consider this to be my dream job," Young said.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except for Wednesdays. You can keep up with updates at the Southern BBQ and Ice Cream Facebook group page.

